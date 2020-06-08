Williams' column draws
kudos from reader
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Thank you to Michael Paul Williams for his powerful and inspiring message in Friday's Times-Dispatch, "Removal rids Richmond of symbol of supremacy." Your front-page column brought tears of joy and hope, sorely needed at this tumultuous time. I, too, would love to see newspaper editor, politician, banker and civil rights activist John Mitchell Jr. honored with a statue to take the place of Robert E. Lee’s.
Daniel Roth.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.