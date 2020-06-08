Williams' column draws

kudos from reader

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Thank you to Michael Paul Williams for his powerful and inspiring message in Friday's Times-Dispatch, "Removal rids Richmond of symbol of supremacy." Your front-page column brought tears of joy and hope, sorely needed at this tumultuous time. I, too, would love to see newspaper editor, politician, banker and civil rights activist John Mitchell Jr. honored with a statue to take the place of Robert E. Lee’s.

Daniel Roth.

Richmond.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email