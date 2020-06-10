Recast Civil War statues
as memorial tombstones
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
If the die is truly cast, then don’t place these statues in a sterile museum — melt them down and recast them as five rectangular slabs. Engrave each with only a single year, 1861 through 1865, in large numerals. Take the statue bases and grind them into rubble to fill the potholes in Richmond’s streets. They need it. Then grass over the soil where these monuments stood and place a single slab flat on the ground at each site, and a fifth slab at the Capitol, like so many tombstones. Add a tree for shade, if you like. May the ghosts thus entombed find peace.
As for statues of Matthew Fontaine Maury and Arthur Ashe, they don’t belong on Monument Avenue. Put the Ashe statue on the boulevard that bears his name and send the statue of Maury to Lexington, if they will have it, where it can be near his river.
Jim Bruce.
Rockville.
