Recast Civil War statues

as memorial tombstones

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

If the die is truly cast, then don’t place these statues in a sterile museum — melt them down and recast them as five rectangular slabs. Engrave each with only a single year, 1861 through 1865, in large numerals. Take the statue bases and grind them into rubble to fill the potholes in Richmond’s streets. They need it. Then grass over the soil where these monuments stood and place a single slab flat on the ground at each site, and a fifth slab at the Capitol, like so many tombstones. Add a tree for shade, if you like. May the ghosts thus entombed find peace.

As for statues of Matthew Fontaine Maury and Arthur Ashe, they don’t belong on Monument Avenue. Put the Ashe statue on the boulevard that bears his name and send the statue of Maury to Lexington, if they will have it, where it can be near his river.

Jim Bruce.

Rockville.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email