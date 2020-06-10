Removing monuments

won't heal old wounds

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The presence of bullhorns, rioting and offensive graffiti mock the very essence of the original message of injustice. Mayor Levar Stoney and Gov. Ralph Northam seem to think that removing a portion of Virginia’s history somehow will heal the wounds of racial injustice, but it only will serve to appease some and offend others.

It is the nature of progressivism to define us by race or gender and to move away from the past, but it is the past that is being removed. Not interpreted, not understood — removed. The Civil War resonates in Virginia with historic trails, battlefields and statues. The Civil War Sesquicentennial Commission said it best: “Our search for a single meaning for all these places will always fail because they mean different things to different people — descendant of a soldier, historical scholar, African American, immigrant.”

The capital city should add to that past, not subtract from it. The statues of Arthur Ashe and Maggie Walker are notable examples. Let’s continue with more additions and a lot less subtraction, starting with Virginia’s native son, Robert E. Lee.

D.S. Ellis.

Richmond.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email