Labor law changes might
hurt college instructors
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Among recent discussions on these pages of Virginia’s right-to-work law, few have addressed its impact and that of associated labor laws in Virginia on instructors in higher education.
A provision in the Code of Virginia says that the right to work of any employee “shall not be abridged on account of membership or non-membership in any labor union.” Another provision specifies that the commonwealth does not negotiate with its employees via collective bargaining, and that any employee who participates in a strike automatically will be terminated and made ineligible for rehire for the next 12 months.
In 2020, instructors in higher education in the Richmond area saw their hours reduced to part-time or just under full-time status as state-funded institutions of higher learning circumvented their newly mandated responsibility for full-time employees' health care. This hit humanities departments particularly hard. Many instructors left their careers in academia, or left Virginia.
This might not have been necessary had instructors taken advantage of their rights. Chapter 23 of the Code of Virginia requires state higher educational institutions to “encourage the resolution of employment-related … complaints.” Under Chapter 2, employees should be able to discuss negotiating tactics for better working conditions without fear of retaliation.
It would be good to see university instructors take advantage of their right, under Title 40.1-57.3, to form “associations for the purpose of promoting their interests before the employing agency.” I urge credentialed academics to associate and also to join New Faculty Majority. We owe it to ourselves to ask for fair compensation and professional respect in a collaborative environment. The “wealth” in “commonwealth” should mean “value,” not just money.
Ann Bayliss.
Manakin-Sabot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Ann Bayliss - Academic faculty are unionized in many states, and I've had mixed feelings about it for as long as I can remember. Collective bargaining protects the weakest faculty, but limits the bargaining power of the rest. The difference was more lopsided when faculty had the upper hand (more positions chasing a limited supply of high quality faculty), a situation that's changed dramatically in the past 30 years or so.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.