Bailout might hurt
future generations
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
We have a truly serious situation but the world is not coming to an end. The 24-hour news cycle repeats, magnifies and exacerbates the problem feeding the panic. Our country was unprepared but we will be making test kits and ventilators. Better late than not at all.
Summer and warm weather might ameliorate the spread of COVID-19. We will ultimately get a vaccine. Not soon, but perhaps earlier than some experts predict because some of the usual testing regulations might be waived.
The panic will subside. As that happens, life will normalize, people will go back to their regular activities. Many businesses will be hurt — most will suffer some heartburn but will recover, while some weaker businesses will die. Most that fail will be replaced because there always will be optimists who see an opportunity in a need they can fulfill.
Kids will go back to school. People will go back to work, get out of the house, eat, drink, love, drive, buy gas and tires, and have car wrecks. Autos, trucks, washing machines, cellphones, computers and TVs still will break down and need to be replaced. So I am optimistic about economic recovery.
If we are smart, we will reduce our reliance on China in order to rebuild our own economy.
The real problem is that both political parties want to curry favor by throwing money at the problem, but we don't have the money. Sending a check to everybody won't help. A more practical approach would be accelerated unemployment compensation and loans to businesses that demonstrate need. Any federal giveaway now is simply borrowing money from our grandchildren’s future. Our federal debt is unsustainable. Our politicians are too weak to advocate for practicing austerity.
Marvin Rosman.
Henrico.
Free checks to the masses? Widespread subsidization of business by the government? Government taking control of private sector production (GM, you are being forced to produce ventilators) ?
When the going gets tough, the tough get socialist.
Who knew Rump’ solution to coronavirus would be socialism?
An excellent commentary on the ultimate weakness of any government that is able to curry favor with special interest groups electorate by simply dispensing "gifts from the public treasury". Alas Marvin, it's not the politicians fault - it's the electorates. In our representative republic we will have the government we deserve.
Austerity is not a common practice in America, which is why this situation is so jarring for so many. Tax cuts and postponing of deadlines is an excellent way to stimulate the economy and soften the blow for small (and large) businesses... and it's been proven that available funds allocated judiciously can stave off severe fiscal repercussions. But public money has to come from somewhere - throwing / printing capital is not the answer. Speaking frankly and diligently to Americans about what they face / proper protocols and procedures and researched resumption dates is the best fiscal medicine at present. Legislative bills with totals mutating hourly (like Covid projections) will do nothing but allow politicians to preen and pander and put this nation into an even deeper hole economically.
(cue heartless / cultist comments)
Yup, that money does have to come from somewhere... Your kids and grand-kids will end up paying for UNPAID FOR tax cuts (Republicans) and UNPAID FOR WARS (also Republicans)... See the pattern here, Tommy??? Your party is the culprit... This is NOT a "both sides" thing in general... Sure, Dems were in on this legislation but these are very difficult times... But, in general - going back 70 years - your party has been the problem as it is the party of BIG SPENDERS... ~~~ Bob
And right on cue (note all caps) UNPAID FOR tax cuts.
How does one "pay for" tax cuts ~~~ Bob? The only way I can think of is reducing the size / scope of government... but to you / yours public sector jobs are sacrosanct. Why is it wrong to let productive private citizens keep more of (note all caps) THEIR OWN MONEY?
While we're on the subject, how does government "pay for" anything?
Zero on the ALL CAPS, big LIE, Tommy... DO YOU EVEN KNOW WHAT ALL CAPS LOOKS LIKE??? IT LOOKS LIKE THIS, TOMMY... Not like THIS, Tommy... Do you ever get tired of LYING??? Never mind.. We already know that answer to that question... Uh huh??? ~~~ BTW, the way the way to pay for anything is to PAY FOR IT... Duhhhhh... The reason we can't pay for it is because we still are doling out at least $300B a year in tax cuts for the rich... End them and restore the tax rates from 25 years ago and wallah, we put an end to the obscene tax GIVEAWAYS to the rich... Duhhhh, Part B... ~~~ Bob
As Tommie has witnessed.... when the going gets tough the tough get socialist.
Now, again, a democratic president will be required to come in and clean up the economic mess and stock market crash cause by yet another republican mistake.
Eaton, "will do nothing but allow politicians to preen and pander and put this nation into an even deeper hole economically." True, we get enough of that from Trump's daily infomercials, so full of sycophancy and lies and ever-changing directions, and inane prattle. I know that makes the dear leader miss his campaign rallies a little less, but it is not doing much to help our country or our economic malaise.
Trump and Tommy still don't get it, Norbert... Normal... ~~~ Bob
I hate to burst anyone's MYTHOLOGY but the Republican Party has for the last u70 years been the party of BIG SPENDERS and BIG DEFICITS... Yup, every last Republican administration has INCREASED the deficit and every Democratic one DECREASED the deficit... Oh, and before anyone makes a fool of him or herself about the increase in the debt under Obama let me remind y'all that over 80% of it was to pay for DEFICIT SPENDING (wars, tax cuts) that George W. left for the next president... ~~~ Bob
I know, Bob -- but you're just whistling up a drainpipe when you try to show conservatives the truth about the(ir) deficit.
Marvin Rosman ….. Shhhhhhhhhh , you is stepping on the feets of many left-wingers.
Obama often talked about his concern for the children we leave behind, and felt so strongly about it …. he once said "it was the sign of poor leadership, such as Bush when he added a few trillion to the budget" …. and everyone in the gallery, both sides of the aisle, stood and cheered his remarks …..
Obama then proceeded to double the National Debt to $20 Trillion, and had hopes that Hillary could carry on his legacy as one who worried about our children’s futures also.
Now that is a part of history you will never be able to change or erase. Hallelujah, and Period.
After the last republican president crashed the economy you would have thought that America would have learned better than to elect another republican. It was a $20 Trillion lesson.
But Rump rallied the forces of the poorly educated voters that he says he loves and here we are again. With the single biggest piece of socialist free giveaways of the century.
Gladly there is no double jeopardy on impeachment.
Annnnnd touchè!
Flaky Drakie, you and your Comrade ~~~Bob …. neither of you can handle the truth anymore than losing an election. Hallelujah, Checkmate, and Period.
Haha.... How would Spacy Peter know anything about truth? He seldom tells it and he voted for an habitual liar!
“Fact Checker Analysis
President Trump made 16,241 false or misleading claims in his first three years”
Annnnnd touchè!
Now for what Paul Harvey used to refer to as the REST OF THE STORY... Early into Obama's presidency Mitch McConnell stated that the Republican's #1 priority was to make Obama a one term president... Then the Republicans went into a "4 corners defense" in which they refused to legislate therefore thwarting anything that Obama tried to do... BTW, the ACA was passed with the votes of an independent (Lieberman) and a DINO (Nelson) so the idea that Obama had a Super Majority is not true ... Now back to the Resident LIAR'S usual LIES... ~~~ Bob
NOW FOR THE TRUTH... If you can handle it, Checker Eater... Bush 43 left a mine filed of SPENDING time bombs for whoever was going to win in 2008... $2.0%T in UNPAID FOR tax cuts... Another $3.5T for UNPAID FOR wars... Another $1.5T to pull the economy out of the Republican crapper... So at the end of the day, Obama was only responsible for $2T of the debt and that's over two terms... Heck, FAT BOY, was already at over $1T a year in red ink BEFORE the coronavirus... Bottom line??? You are PARROTING FOX/Russian/Trump propaganda... I know... Details... Uh huh??? ~~~ Bob
I agree that sending a check to "everyone" is fiscally irresponsible... As for panic??? I went to Lowe's today (mask and gloves) and it looked like an ordinary warm Spring day... People were acting as if nothing was happening... Of course, that's the way they acted at the Mardi Gras, too... ~~~ Bob
Mr. Rosman poses a pertinent question. Whereas I am glad that Congress has acted as fast as it did, the immense sum makes me uneasy to the extreme. Who will pay back $2.2 trillion and I hear it is only the first part of the bail-out. Our grandchildren will suffer for this.
When we get back to normal, when the economy goes gangbusters again we will need to tighten our belts, pay huge amounts of taxes, reduce spending to the max and start paying down our debt.
Unfortunately every other nation will be in the same boat so we all might founder together. This is giving me a headache.
Norbert Mayr - The signal that the disaster is complete will be that we make the US dollar nonexchangeable. The pound sterling was the sovereign currency until after WW-II - it's not a forever position. My guess is the China's will be the next one.
I wonder if we will ever get back to a gold standard - or at least sound monetary policy.
Hard to argue with that. The "free money" and the debt will haunt our grandchildren and their children.
