If we are prudent,
U.S. will rebound
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I have heard a lot of talk about how this pandemic is overblown, with people citing the deaths from the flu every year as proof that more die that way than from the coronavirus. The problem with that analysis is that we don't know how many are going to die from the coronavirus. But there is some history that we can reflect on.
During the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, millions died worldwide. There were two cities in America that responded differently. In St. Louis, which at the time was the sixth largest U.S. city, residents self-quarantined. About 700 died in St. Louis. In Philadelphia, however, city officials went ahead with a parade they had scheduled and did not institute a quarantine, and 16,000 died.
So I am hoping that we can avert a potentially deadly outcome by being prudent. I also would not take the advice of people who really have no expertise in pandemics or medicine. As the saying goes, better be safe than sorry.
This will pass and the economy will recover. If you listen to Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York, he talks about bringing back into the workforce people who already have had the virus and younger people who are less susceptible to contracting a deadly infection. The country gradually and intelligently can get back on its feet.
Bobby Silver.
Henrico.
Bobby Silver …. can we trust anyone over another, as long as our only means of getting info is from talking heads on TV, or from some politician who makes every issue a political one.
It is too bad there is not someone of responsibility that is still living who lived throught the 1918 Spanish Flu (the word racism was not hip at that time).
In short, for those on the left, they will go along with anything as long as Trump doesn't credit from it ….
Getting shed of the Trump Derangement Syndrome is even more of an uncertainty than an end of Coronavirus. Period.
Mr. Silver lauds Governor Cuomo of NY and takes a sublime dig at Trump. Of course he is right, who would not rather choose somebody with the gravitas, common sense, and honesty shown by Cuomo every day over the daily infomercials, filled with exaggerations, lies, and self-congratulations, produced by the Trump circus?
Cuomo is trying to steer a straight course, offers us the truth, even if it is harsh at times, and his advice is intelligent and we can chart our course by it. On the other hand, listen to Trump and wait for tomorrow’s retraction. The virus is a hoax, we have it well under control, it will pass quickly, the churches will be filled by Easter, the restriction will stay until the end of April, hospitals have all the equipment they need, and now: If we can keep fatalities to below 100,000 we can be considered “successful.” Getting dizzy yet?
Maybe Mario Cuomo should be the Democratic candidate for president. It is high time that we can once again trust in our president. Three and a half years of deceit and inefficiency is three and a half years too long.
Norbert, now let's be fair: Mr. Trump sent New York all the generators they asked for. [huh]
Kenneth, those “generators,” along with the millions of face masks, will just go “out the back door” and those greedy nurses will sell them on eBay or the local flea market. Can’t trust those people and Trump will have the FBI investigate. Shifty guy at the mouth of the dark alley: “ Hey buddy, wanna buy some primo face masks...?”
I have it on good authority that Mario Cuomo is in much worse health than Joe Biden. [rolleyes]
Let's hope it is sooner rather than later.
