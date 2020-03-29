Out-of-state workers
pose threat to SW Virginia
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As a retired epidemiologist, I was heartened to see that Gov. Ralph Northam finally has taken statewide action to close schools and nonessential businesses and to limit elective surgery. We are in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in Virginia and we must do everything we can to “flatten the curve.” Unfortunately, we do not have the public health interventions of testing and contact investigation that would do a lot more to slow the spread of this virus.
And, unfortunately, Northam has left the door open for the spread of COVID-19 in Southwest Virginia by allowing out-of-state pipeline workers to come into vulnerable rural counties. Those workers hail from all over the country, and as they use public facilities — including gas stations and takeout restaurants — even one asymptomatic infected worker could spread the virus to his fellow crew members, as well as workers in the service sector. This is a public health risk that the governor can reduce now by shutting down all work on the Mountain Valley Pipeline.
Suzanne Keller.
Richmond.
Ms. Keller, I am not pro-MVP, but your wish regarding out-of-state workers seems ridiculous to me.
Suzanne Keller …. You had the change to presenting an Award kind of Letters to the Editor, till you brought the Mountain Valley Pipeline into your effort to save mankind.
Now you are no more than another left-wing, Global Warmingm liberal with another opportunity to do your thing ……
Would illegal immigrants fit into the same class of folks as pipe workers …. or are they a lesser virus risk than pipe workers, Suzanne? Period.
“Now you are no more than another left-wing, Global Warmingm liberal with another opportunity to do your thing ”
Yep... another liberal doing the right thing. So typical.
Annnnnd touchè!
I get what you’re saying, Ms. Keller. But we are all Americans. Why would you be more worried about the spread of virus from non-Virginians infecting Virginians than from Virginians themselves spreading it to other Virginians?
If pipeline work is a source of contagion for workers that cannot be otherwise mitigated ( by employee sanitation, daily temperature checks, etc.), then pipeline work should be shut down.
The best thing for all Americans and American businesses to do is follow the official medical guidelines for safety put out by the CDC .... and either ignore or fact check everything that comes out of the president - impeached’s mouth.
Flaky Drakie … like Nobert says..... "You are a moron".
Tell us how this virus thing would have been over by now if Hillary had won, or Obama, your savior, was in the third term.? Hallelujah, Checkmate, and Period.
Well... let’s see... President Obama dealt with Swine Flu... and even Ebola! And thanks to his firm, direct, unambiguous messages to the American public there was no stock-market-rocking uncertainty. The economy continued to grow steadily for record months of stock market and employment growth.
Once again a democrat handed a thriving growing economy over to a republican and the republican mismanaged it into the ground.
Now, again, it will be up to the Democratic President next year to clean up THIS republican mess.
Annnnnnd touchè!
Flaky Drakie …. you talk like Swine Flu and Ebola had the same affects here in the US as Corona …… next thing you know you will say something stupid like guns kill people, with people only hanging on. Hallelujah, Checkmate, and Period.
Spacy Peter ... I’m say the exact opposite. swine Flue and Ebola didn’t have nearly the effects here in the US as the coronavirus. And that’s thanks to President Obama’s prompt, clear, and expert-advised response to those diseases.
Rump, on the other hand, was telling us “don’t worry, be happy” and delayed response until it escalated to quarantines.
"We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
— Jan. 21, 2020 (interview)
“We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”
— Feb. 2 (interview)
Well...we don't have to worry about that now do we...because Trump is the President, and he is the one that is making decisions for all of us, and they're bad, they're very, very bad decisions...the worst. Better listen to scientists and doctors...not a game show host who could care less about your well being.
Drake You missed her point. This was not about the virus, it was about stopping the pipeline even if it means politicizing the virus as a weapon to do so.
I addressed her point directly. She suggested shutting down the pipeline because of the ”health risk” posed by workers from other states. I mused upon why workers from other states pose more of a health risk than the native Virginians who are also working on the pipeline.
Other states have started to demand that out-of-State visitors self-quarantine. Two questions: where and how? Not a bad idea but first we have to figure out the logistics. Ankle monitors?
Not to mention the futility of stopping every commercial vehicle transporting the goods that everyone demands to have at the store by tomorrow.
