Salary donations
unlikely from Congress
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
With so many people out of work and without income, wouldn't it be nice if all members of Congress donated at minimum 50% of their inflated salaries to worthy causes during the coronavirus pandemic?
Sadly, fat chance. Greed among this group of politicians will prevail.
Phil Webster.
Richmond.
It is not a big mystery why so many of members in that big building with the dome on top have not followed Trump's lead of donating his pay to some charity ….. they vote against any and everything he does, or wants ….
Not only that ...…. they is just too smart to get caught up in something as fake as giving up some of their meal ticket for anybody or anything. Hallelujah, and Period.
And you think Trump does not fit into that group in DC Peters? Peters, if BS was electricity, you would be a POWER HOUSE, PERIOD.
…. and Goodman … BS being what it is …. makes you one of the largest SEWAGE DISPOSAL PLANTS known to personkind. HALLELUJAH, CHECKMATE, AND PERIOD.
Give up Peters on your BS posts, most of the people that post here know what you are, PERIOD
Fat chance! Those greedy slimeballs just voted themselves a raise in that pork-laden debt bomb.
No, they did not:
"The $25 million funding is to support the House’s capability to telework, including for the purchase of equipment and improvements to the network,” Evan Hollander, a communications director for the House Appropriations Committee, told USA TODAY. The funds will also reimburse the staff of the House Child Care Center and pay the contracts for House food services. None of the funds will go to member salaries, which are paid directly from the Treasury pursuant to the Constitution."
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2020/03/29/fact-check-congressional-pay-raise-coronavirus-relief-package/2936724001/
Yep....I just checked it. Apparently, it was said that there was allegedly money in there for "salaries and expenses" related to their office staffs, etc., etc., and NOT direct pay increases. I have been seeing arguments all over Facebook about this.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2020/03/29/fact-check-congressional-pay-raise-coronavirus-relief-package/2936724001/
