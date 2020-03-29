Same determination
needed to end gun deaths
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Each morning for the past three weeks, I check the headlines for the number of deaths caused by COVID-19 in the Richmond metro area. Most days it has been none or one. Then I turn to the inner pages of the RTD and count the number of homicides in the same time period. Usually there are several. This has been the pattern for decades and will continue for years to come because society has accepted it as a normal part of life.
But why can’t we put the same focus, determination and resolve on death by gun violence as we have on the COVID-19 virus?
Joseph R. Toler.
Richmond.
From your mouth to the federal government’s ears, Mr. Toler.
Lots of upset folks here, just like every other time gun violence control is mentioned. Sorry folks, but the issue is trending liberal and progressive. Most of us will live to see the second amendment curtailed, just like every other one. Don’t worry, you’ll be able to use your long guns for hunting, and your handgun for self defense, and the appropriate guns for sporting events like target shooting, but you black gun will become illegal, even if some of them get grandfathered in. You’ll have to undergo a thorough background check to buy guns, and I would imagine your guns will need to be registered. We’ll be a safer and a better society for it.
Some of you will rant and rave, nothing to be done about it. Some of you would rant and rave under any circumstance. As the saying goes, tough tuchus.
But when the restrictions are only aimed at (pun intended) peaceable citizens who aren't the problem in the first place, this makes a safer world environment for criminals who don't obey ANY laws. Disarming victims or severely inhibiting their rights to self-defense is only going to lead to more violence, more murders and higher crime overall.
The ironic thing is that so many bad bills will be made into law, while a few very good ones - that REALLY would help make us safer - were shot down by the Democrats. It's almost as if they want more mayhem so that they can seek to push for more laws next term.
Jeff: Great observation!
You’re wrong, Jeff. They have criminals in England, too. But thanks to tough common sense gun control laws they also have AMAZINGLY FEWER gun murders than the USA.
Kleb WroteThe Giffords Center? LOL! No bias there at all. << Snicker! >>
Try this link from USA Today. It is a lot more comprehensive and lets us realize that guns are not the issue.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2020/01/13/most-dangerous-states-in-america-violent-crime-murder-rate/40968963/
I reply. The Giffords Center just reports death numbers...It's just math...No hyperbole...And the math is clear...Red states with weak gun laws have the highest rates of gun deaths...All your attempted nuance doesn't change that.....
Kleb Wrote:Norbert -- Once again, you seem to want to lump ALL gun-related deaths together. This is misleading at worst and disingenuous at best. There is NOT a moral equivalent between a self-defense shooting and a cold-blooded murder -- or a suicide and a police officer killing a criminal. While any gun death is sad, they are not the same.
Also, armed citizens are quite often a considerable deterrent to criminal activity - and it is much harder to quantify when a violent act doesn't occur. But, all that notwithstanding, a constitutional right ought never be predicated upon a statistic anyway.
I reply: All gun deaths are the same...A gun was present and someone died...Your parsing of death is a vile and disgusting argument...
Hal Are you suggesting that if someone with a gun has it to your grand daughters head and is about to pull the trigger and you had the opportunity to shoot him first, you would not because "all gun deaths are the same?" You would not "parse" these two events?
Jim,
Wonderful straw man you built...It's complete BS but never the less...All gun deaths are the same...Without a gun present that death may not have occurred....And OBTW if you think that a Rambo would be able to shoot the attacker and his gun not go off when his reflexes seize then you're living in la la land.
Hal -- Why not be just like the heroes in the movies? Shoot the gun out of the bad guy's hand.
:p
Jim, sorry, but that is a really dumb post. Once again, apples and sewing machines.
Exactly! Gun deaths are NOT all the same.
A dead home invader shot by the resident is NOT morally equivalent to a lady he kills after forcibly entering her apartment. A bank robber shot dead by a police officer is NOT morally equivalent to a murdered police officer killed by a felon during a traffic stop. A person who commits suicide is a completely different situation than a woman shot by her husband. One could go on an on, but only somebody determined to be deliberately obtuse won't see the forest for the trees.
All the above have one common thread....Guns..You tried to make a point and made just the opposite point.
Joseph R. Toler …. the left is doing everything they possibly can ….. by getting shed of guns with laws, little by little till they are all gone.
They is smart enough to know that humans are either incapable of controlling themselves, or the communities that most deaths from gun violence occurs is off limits for politically correct reasons. Period.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ BIG A** LIE ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
~~~Bob …..^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ BIG A** LIE ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Hallelujah, Checkmate, and Period. ~~~Tracy
We are smart enough to believe facts and science... unlike the poorly educated voters Rump says he loves.
“Review of More Than 130 Studies Provides Powerful Evidence That Gun Control Saves Lives”
Kleb Wrote:Virginia is the fourth safest state - behind Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire. Perhaps we ought to take a look at what they did........rather than trying to emulate more dangerous states such as CA, NY, IL, MD, etc.
I reply: Virginia has a gun death rate of 11.6 per 100K citizens...That ranks it as 31 out of 50 in the numbers of gun deaths...hardly 4th...But after the last election that will change...
That "4th Safest State" criteria was in regard to violent crime overall -- not just where firearms were used.
Still, why emulate states that are far more dangerous? You certainly are smart enough to get that.
I get that you tailor your argument in a manner that allows you to argue that guns make us safer....Even when the reality is the opposite....Every time....
Jeff thinks that somehow guns reduce violent crime with no evidence to connect them.
The actual facts indicate differently.
“Review of More Than 130 Studies Provides Powerful Evidence That Gun Control Saves Lives”
Jeff, true, but you offered in defense of owning guns and compared Virginia to other states, also in defense of gun ownership.
If you did a county by county study about how many people own & carry guns, you'll likely find that the places with the highest per capita numbers of guns tend to be safer overall then those where they are prohibited/banned.
It is not just a matter of how many guns there are, but also who owns them.
I am hoping that those who survive the coronavirus will take a fresh look at problems that have seemed to evaded solutions because of politics... Things like this can maker society better or, unfortunately, worse... I'm hopping for the better... ~~~ Bob
I was wondering when some subversive would turn this pandemic into an excuse to further infringe on law-abiding citizens 2nd amendment rights.
Well done Mr. Toler. Rahm would be SO proud.
The Second Amendment, as Justice Scalia said in his Heller ruling, is not absolute. But your stance that any regulation is an infringement is absolutist nonsense.
Oh... Tommie’s just another gun not with his camo panties in a bunch because he now lives in another of the growing number of states with life saving common sense gun control laws.
He pretty much waits for any progressive comments so he can scold the commenter. Gives him a sense of control as he sees his great White House hope implode.
Virginia is the fourth safest state - behind Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire. Perhaps we ought to take a look at what they did........rather than trying to emulate more dangerous states such as CA, NY, IL, MD, etc.
Jeff, I am giving you the benefit of the doubt here and hope that you simply don’t know any better, rather than that you told a lie. Virginia is right in the middle of the bunch at #29, with 21 better than what we show. (Firearm deaths per 100,000 people: 12.0 per 100,000.) WE are #4 in the rubric of violent crime, not the same thing at all.
If you want to move to a state with less gun violence, move to New York, fourth safest, with “Firearm deaths per 100,000 people: 4.4 per 100,000.”
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2018/02/21/states-most-and-least-gun-violence-see-where-your-state-stacks-up/359395002/
Norbert -- Once again, you seem to want to lump ALL gun-related deaths together. This is misleading at worst and disingenuous at best. There is NOT a moral equivalent between a self-defense shooting and a cold-blooded murder -- or a suicide and a police officer killing a criminal. While any gun death is sad, they are not the same.
Also, armed citizens are quite often a considerable deterrent to criminal activity - and it is much harder to quantify when a violent act doesn't occur. But, all that notwithstanding, a constitutional right ought never be predicated upon a statistic anyway.
Jeff, I won't go into the "lumping together" nonsense here. A person dead from a gun suicide is just as dead as a person killed with a gun by another, and most often would still be alive without the ready access to a gun. And I was just responding to your wrong (or perhaps dishonest) claim about the safety of people in Virginia.
Tom -- Never let a good crisis go to waste.
Besides, murder & violence tend to be WORSE in the deep blue cities that get the draconian gun laws they want to force on the people in safer places.
You have any facts to back up your BS claims? Per the Giffords center red states lead the nation in gun deaths per 100K people ...1. Mississippi 22.8, 2. Alabama 3. 21.7, Missouri 4. 21.34, 5. Louisiana 21.31 and 5. Wyoming 21.09....Facts are still facts no matter how much nonsense you gun supporters spew...
The Giffords Center? LOL! No bias there at all. << Snicker! >>
Try this link from USA Today. It is a lot more comprehensive and lets us realize that guns are not the issue.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2020/01/13/most-dangerous-states-in-america-violent-crime-murder-rate/40968963/
Typical gun nut tactic. When they don’t like the science they attack the scientists.
Jeff, really? Blue states? The most deadly states with regard to guns are Mississippi, Alabama, Alaska, and Louisiana. And they are hardly blue states. You may be in need of better talking points, your old ones are stale and not terribly accurate.
Deep blue CITIES.
What great American cities aren’t deep blue?
You're being subjected to what I call Fun With Numbers Jeff - arbitrary / capricious parameters and rankings intended to advance a subversive agenda. Here's some raw data you (and others) might find interesting:
"Facts based on stats - not arbitrary "rankings":
"The Crime Prevention Research Center (CPRC) said in a new report that there is a “geographical concentration” of murders, with 68 percent of killings occurring in just 5 percent of the nation’s counties. The homicides also tend to be concentrated to relatively small pockets of those counties, the report said."
That's more than 2/3rds of murders being perpetrated in tiny pockets of mostly urban areas where gun laws are the most stringent. Chicago / NY / Baltimore and LA - anyone? To wit:
"The worst 1 percent of counties have 19 percent of the population and 37 percent of the murders,” the nonprofit research organization divulged. “The worst 5 percent of counties contain 47 percent of the population and account for 68 percent of murders."
When you factor by murders - our population centers with stringent gun laws (GFZ's) are always the most violent places in the nation. But when you dilute with a relatively large states total population you get the desired talking point. Which is really what it's all about - disinformation / deception... not personal safety.
Finally - "One of the most interesting findings in the report is that areas with the highest gun ownership rates have low murder rates. Invariably the counties with zero murders are the counties with by far the highest gun ownership rates."
Eaton, still fun with numbers. Let’s compare countries without all the firearms we have to our numbers. Gun homicides per 100,000 population:
Denmark 0.11, France 0.31, Japan 0.06, Singapore 0.005, USA 4.6. Could that possibly have anything to do with the fact that we are awash in guns? And would it not follow that if we reduced the number of guns our homicide by gun numbers would start to conform to that experienced by sane countries?
What good does it do to compare the US to countries without 2nd amendment rights / 300 million firearms in circulation and with rampant gun bans & confiscation?
Yep - Fun With Numbers. Unless, of course, you're advocating same for this country - is that what you and every other nimrod who cites these meaningless stats really wants Poindexter?
C'mon - surprise me... pull up your old man diapers and admit it.
Eaton, would I want a society where gun deaths are largely absent? In a minute, who wouldn't want that? You? And you brag about our second amendment rights as if they were NOT the reason we have so many gun deaths, or as if the 2nd were indeed a good thing. I would like to see the second curtailed the way every other amendment has been curtailed, and I would like to see the concomitant reduction in gun violence. Wouldn't any sane person? Wouldn't any decent person, other than you subversives?
Eaton,
You can quote all the meaningless stats you want...7 of proposed gun laws passed this session...Next Session the Assault Weapons Ban will pass.....Your BS means nothing...
And, Bam! Tommie just makes the sense for common sense gun control laws that emulate the laws of those other countries that have such laws and incredibly fewer gun deaths vs. the USA.
Eaton,
You and others routinely claim 2nd amendment rights you don't have. It's just more lies and hyperbole......7 of 8 proposed gun laws proposed this session passed. Next year the Assault Weapons Ban will pass...Keep whining...We don't care...
Eaton, the vast majority of Virginians (72%) must be counted as "subversives" in your world. That is the number of Virginians who supported the recent enactment of new gun laws. Most people would call them the "voting public" or the "majority." Only in minds like yours are they subversive, and that says a lot more about you than it does about them.
Oh, they'll realize the ramifications of their actions when the authorities knock on their door or charge them with the crime of being armed...of course then it'll be too late.
There are many kinds of subversives - useful idiots springs to mind.
You are correct....There's lots of useful idiots out there....Check your mirror for one....
Eaton, you don't like "useful idiots?" Stay away from any mirror. And now you are calling normal Virginians, and normal Americans useful idiots?
Hmmmm.... how does one legitimately refer to the majority as the subversives?
Looks more and more like that title is applying to the GI Joe cammo cosplayer set promising not to comply with new gun control laws in VA.
“Gun-rights supporters chant 'We will not comply' at tense Virginia rally”
Mr. Toler. I am confident that we can and cautiously hopeful that we will. More and more people in Virginia and other states are waking up to the fact that too many of the guns floating around in American society are used to kill too many people by accident, suicide, and homicide.
I am out on the road and in public quite often, but have yet to see a gun just "floating around" waiting for someone to pick it up and use it to commit a criminal act.
I do, though, find it ironic that many of our politicians seek to "lock us down" in our own homes - supposedly for our safety - while wanting to let prisoners out of jail early AND not do anything to prevent illegal aliens from entering the country.
It seems as though we're living in some kind of bizarro world.
