Did Northam overreach
by closing schools?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Unlike many other states, Virginia’s constitution does not organize our schools under the executive branch. Management of our schools is the exclusive purview of our local boards. This includes decisions over whether they may remain open or should be closed.
Gov. Ralph Northam’s recent executive orders have cited broadly worded statutes to assert emergency powers over our schools. One statute allows him to “address exceptional circumstances that exist relating to an order of quarantine or an order of isolation concerning a communicable disease of public health threat.”
But no mere statute may be stretched so far that it would override the state’s constitutional framework. Because our local school boards are not subordinate to the governor, they are simply not obliged to heed whatever “orders” he might express.
Moreover, the legislative grant of authority for quarantine or orders of isolation must be understood to apply only to situations where disease has been found or where there has been exposure. The governor’s broad brush bans far exceed the powers that have been entrusted to him.
It is time for us to demand that the governor act only within his limitations.
• First, each local school board should meet to decide for itself the fate of those schools in its district.
• Second, the Board of Health — which also has had its authority usurped by the governor repeatedly as well — should meet to decide just how far state orders should extend.
• Third, we should call a special session of the General Assembly to consider whether our current circumstances merit further legislation.
I should hope that citizens severely affected — suffering loss of a job or facing failure of a business — also will consider challenging the governor’s orders in the courts.
Brad Marrs,
Former Republican member of the House of Delegates.
Richmond.
I don't normally use this sort of language here, but in this case Mr. Marrs is simply full of sh*t. .
Of course he did - just as he "overreached" yesterday. IF the Dems thought they could get away with it they'd shut down the US until November 3rd.
Like the rest of this party, it's in his nature to go off half-cocked and make sweeping / ill-informed pronouncements because he "cares". Then when the virus is at bay (and our economy / state in shambles) he and his party will spike the football in the end zone and shamelessly take credit for the dreaded pandemics demise. I'm seeing a knight with Northam's visage astride a prone dragon with a sword poised at it's head (sans blackface of course).
Who will be able to say otherwise? It's like passing doomsday legislation now for something that might happen a century from now... there are no consequences, politically or otherwise.
He's an idiot - and he will be remembered as the beginning of the end for this fair commonwealth.
The only idiots are the Trump cultists who don't listen to the medical experts...Northam did the right thing and less Virginians will get sick and die.
"He's an idiot - and he will be remembered as the beginning of the end for this fair commonwealth."
Your hysteria is overreachingly ridiculous.
Another ill-thought-out comment from the usual ill-thought-out suspect... If you look at Trump's poll numbers it isn't the Democrats who want this virus to keep on keeping on... It's Trump.. But keep guessing, Tommy... You are good at that... ~~~ Bob
Eaton, we tried it Trump’s way, ignored the “hoax,” just as he suggested and look where it got us: 160,000 infected people, 3,200 dead people, with many thousands to go, I fear. Such is the cost of listening to the blowhard instead of to our medical professionals. Are we tired of winning yet?
2 great clips - see if you can spot the current administration and the WH press corps:
What a condemnation, Tom! I suggest you read the motto of the Knights of the Garter and take it to heart.
Hal .... what a truly stupid response ... No wonder you never been an elected official..... Hallelujah, Checkmate, and Period.
I'm gonna go with "no" on this one. champ
Mr. Marrs seems unable to see that some crises require a strong central authority to mandate uniform responses. If we left these decision to the hundreds of individual bodies (health departments, school boards, county commissions, etc) we'd wind up with a patch work quilt of disparate and often conflicting regulations that would only serve to prolong this crisis. The governor seems to have this under as much control as is humanly possible.
Moron …. and if Trump were our Governor, with the same governing decision that has come from blackface ……. I expect your statement, "The governor seems to have this under as much control as is humanly possible." would come out a little different. Duh, Hallelujah, Checkmate, and Period.
Marrs, who served two undistinguished terms in the House of Delegates (2002-2006) lost his re-election attempt in 2005 after making a homophobic remark about one of his opponent's donors. Different subject, but this letter once again displays his inability to refrain from embarrassing himself.
..... and if Marrs was, or had been a Left-wing loon, your brilliant epistle would have come out different ... wouldn't it, RJuvenile. Hallelujah, Checkmate, and Period.
************** STUPID LETTER OF THE MONTH AWARD *************
~~~Bob
************* STUPID RESPONSE OF THE MONTH AWARD ************* Hallelujah, Checkmate, and Period. ~~~Tracy
