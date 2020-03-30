Put politics aside
to focus on virus crisis
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Our elected officials in both parties could take a lesson in true leadership by not doing the blame game. I am reminded of two things from which they could learn true leadership. One is from the movie "Apollo 13," when NASA Flight Director Gene Kranz (played by Ed Harris) refocuses everyone to "work the problem" and not let panic set in rather than concentrating on side distractions (e.g., politics). This same concept is what is taught in flight school — aviate, navigate, then communicate. The first one, aviate, means "fly the plane first" before any distractions. The time for politics can come after and it's called an election.
This is why it is more important to hear from the scientists rather than any politician. It will also mean that people will have to be patient. The media also can help by solely reporting only known facts and not speculating if they do not know with certainty.
Craig Matthews.
Richmond.
There is only one party playing politics here and that is the Trump Party which is getting what would cost the RNC about $5M a day for these phony baloney Task Force press conferences which are producing ZERO new valuable information but GIVING FAT BOY everything he wants... This is just like the 2016 election where Trump get everything he wants from the MEDIA and then CRIES for more... Remember back in the Spring of 2016... Bernie Sanders was drawing crowds of 15,000 nightly on college campuses and FAT BOY was drawing 300 to high school gyms and guess who got the coverage??? Uh huh!!! Time to pull the plug on FREE STUFF for the FAT SLOB... ~~~ Bob
Sorry CM - but lots of scientists and "experts" have a vested interest in this epidemic. One party (3 guesses) wanted to include elements of the GND in the pork-a-pah-LOO-zah otherwise know as the pandemic bill... and this includes many provisions that "experts" and professionals positively swoon over.
Scientists / doctors are not elected and the vast majority know nothing about running a country, or anything resembling a private enterprise. The WHO is filled with medical professionals, and they've done absolutely nothing to engender confidence in their ability to mitigate or navigate this pandemic. In fact - they have taken steps that have exacerbated the situation.
Nope, we still need for the folks that run the government to behave soberly an responsibly, and for "experts" to be straight with them and the public. There's no shame in saying "I don't know." rather than "Well, worst case scenario...". I personally shudder at the prospect of an oligarchy of "experts" reimagjning our fair republic.
Hard pass.
Hard Pass all you want.....The virus doesn't care.,...Becasue Trump didn't listen to the experts people are dying, Hospitals are overwhelmed with the ill and PPE is in short supply...No one cares what you think...We'll overcome CV19 and in November we'll end Trump and all his cultists....
So, Tom, if you have a serious health issue, who will you consult? A scientist/physician/expert ... or Trump?
IF it were up to you / yours I'd have to first consult a pencil-pushing bureaucrat... one much lower on the totem pole than the POTUS.
“Put politics aside to focus on virus crisis”
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahah …. Hahahahahahahahahahahahahah …. Hahahahahahahahahahahahahah & Hahahahahahahahahahahahahah.
Craig Matthews ….. are you serious …. with an election to dump Trump in 7 months, and you expect the sore losers to set politics aside for any crisis?
Check out the comments from Norbert, Hal, Odell, ~~~Bob, and others to come, if you want examples of “not putting politics aside”.
“Putting politics aside” will happen about as quickly as Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Dream coming true has been.
Winning is everything in this country, especially for losers. Period.
Mr. Matthews writes: “Our elected officials in both parties could take a lesson in true leadership by not doing the blame game.” On the surface this seems like good advice, but we also need to make sure that those who made yesterday’s bad (and deadly) decisions won’t be allowed to make the same for tomorrow and the day after. Fool us once, and so on.
We are in a fix right now because the Trump White House did not do what the professionals recommended at the time. Now we just heard his plans (since abandoned) to see to filled church pews on Easter, and to put the economy on a full footing, regardless of the realities on the ground. Daily we listen to the rosy and self-congratulatory assessments from the White House while the reality depicts distressing situations everywhere. We hear the daily recitations of millions of test kits on the way, etc., while doctors tell us the opposite. People are dying and getting sick faster than ever before and we hear the sound of fiddling resonate from the Oval Office.
The people who made truly poor decision last months should not be trusted to suddenly have acquired the gift of reason. Keep a close eye on them before more people die needlessly.
Impossible for most of the ‘great’ thinkers that comment in the RTD!
Larry, we now have 165,000 cases of infections and 3,100 fatalities. So what should we do? Much of these numbers can and should be attributed to the moron in the White House who wasted precious weeks downplaying the "hoax." If we don't find a way to hold him accountable what will prevent him for doing more damage?
Down the road our journalists and historians will spend years investigating and chronicling the many failures and misdeeds (it has already started), but that doesn't help us tomorrow or the day after. Trump has to be held accountable now so that the damage he does is contained. This won't happen if we stand idly by. Complacency can all too easily turn to complicity.
Agree,,, Time to end Trump's INFOMERCIALS... ~~~ Bob
How about Rachael's nonsense, MSNBC Bob?
Dr. Trump's fish bowl cleaner anecdote was a real winner wasn't it?
Jim, Rachael who?
I watch Rachel every night..What nonsense are you referring to?
No one is pre-emting other shows with Rachael Maddow... HUGE difference... ~~~ Bob
