Put politics aside

to focus on virus crisis

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Our elected officials in both parties could take a lesson in true leadership by not doing the blame game. I am reminded of two things from which they could learn true leadership. One is from the movie "Apollo 13," when NASA Flight Director Gene Kranz (played by Ed Harris) refocuses everyone to "work the problem" and not let panic set in rather than concentrating on side distractions (e.g., politics). This same concept is what is taught in flight school — aviate, navigate, then communicate. The first one, aviate, means "fly the plane first" before any distractions. The time for politics can come after and it's called an election.

This is why it is more important to hear from the scientists rather than any politician. It will also mean that people will have to be patient. The media also can help by solely reporting only known facts and not speculating if they do not know with certainty.

Craig Matthews.

Richmond.

