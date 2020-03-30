Reader sees the value
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
For almost 40 years, my husband and I have subscribed to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. The only times I haven’t read the newsprint copy were when I lived overseas. Then I resorted to online news, although that experience is nothing like the rustle of turning pages between sips of coffee as ink rubs onto my fingers.
I read everything except the Sports pages, which are my husband’s favorite. I am grumpy if my newspaper is delayed or if, for some reason, it isn’t delivered.
Sure, I check the news app on my phone and listen to news as I drive, but those sound bites don’t provide in-depth insight. Informed decisions derive from reading well-rounded reporting.
Alas, when the notice arrived that RTD subscription rates would be going up, I cringed. The price would now be $70 more a year. Maybe I should cancel; maybe I should economize by buying the paper once a week.
But, no:
• The price for a subscription helps pay the people working hard to produce the RTD day after day, as well as the costs of publication that are necessary to keep my RTD in business.
• And how would I manage during this COVID-19 crisis when I am not leaving my home? I need to read the full and balanced news on a daily basis.
So, yes, I told myself. I will gladly pay the cost of being informed.
Judy Richardson.
Midlothian.
I hope Ms. Richardson will understand that, while I agree with her about the importance of the RTD to our community, it's OK to read it exclusively online.
Judy Richardson ….. if being informed from a neutral source is what we are getting, I join you in your thinking.
However, from some of the bias I see from most newspapers, the only reason I continue to pay $452.40 a year (a 107% increase since 2013) ….. is that I just cannot stand sitting on the throne each morning reading the news from a stupid iPhone. Period.
We were paying more for the Charlotte Observer and its bit half the paper as the RTD... ~~~ Bob
