All elective surgeries
should be postponed
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I, like most — if not all — Americans, am turning routinely to the media regarding the progression of COVID-19 virus. The recent front-page story "Virus could overwhelm Va. hospitals" is of particular interest and concern. A potential shortage of medical supplies and ventilators as the virus spreads is a reality that potentially impacts all of us. Actions by everyone through social distancing, hopefully minimizing the virus spread, could result in a lower need for these medical supplies. We all need to take an active role in these actions.
Another initiative throughout the country in an effort to decrease the use of these supplies is to discontinue elective surgical procedures. As I moved to the Sports section in the same paper, I found in the Sports Briefs the short item "Verlander undergoes groin surgery." A groin injury is not life-threatening and is an example of an elective surgery.
I do not blame Verlander. The surgeon, anesthesiologist and the health care workers complicit in this surgery are to blame. The gowns, gloves, masks and supplies used for this elective procedure are needed elsewhere. God forbid, what if Verlander had a complication and required transfer to a higher level of care and then needed more medications, supplies and possibly a ventilator?
This procedure probably was performed in an ambulatory surgical center. Procedures performed in these centers are typically all elective. These centers should be restricted if not totally closed nationwide. All medical supplies and medicines from these centers should be reallocated to the nearest acute care hospital to safeguard first responders and health care workers on the front line.
We are truly in this together, and all of us need to use common sense and do our part. Surgeons should follow current restrictions and refuse to perform elective procedures.
Tom Sweeney.
Richmond.
