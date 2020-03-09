Altering NEPA rules poses
threat to environment
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
My voice and the voices of other citizens are under attack. For 50 years, the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) has empowered taxpayers to demand that the federal government make smarter decisions. NEPA has reinforced the principle that public dollars should be spent wisely and with public input.
None of us can afford to leap before we look, and the federal government is no different. NEPA makes sure that federal agencies carefully assess and disclose the impacts of building roads, levees and other major projects — and requires agencies to look for less costly and less harmful alternatives. Critically, NEPA also gives every one of us a voice in those decisions.
But now, the Trump administration is proposing radical changes to the NEPA rules that would get rid of commonsense protections. Many types of projects would get no environmental review at all while reviews for other projects would ignore critical information and many types of impacts. The proposed changes would also make it much easier for the federal government to ignore public comments, regardless of the potential risks to public health and safety or the amount of taxpayer dollars that would be spent.
NEPA has worked for every person in the United States for 50 years. It empowers each of us to participate in federal decisions that can have a profound impact on our lives, our communities and our environment. It gives us a voice in what is happening locally and nationally and that’s why it’s so important to protect this law. While the Trump administration has proposed these ridiculous changes, it does not mean that they are final. I urge everyone to contact his or her U.S. congressional delegation to vote to abandon proposed changes to the NEPA rules and oppose this dangerous move by the federal government.
Heidi Berthoud.
Buckingham.
