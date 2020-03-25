America is late
to act on warnings
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Americans are not good at anticipation and prevention of calamity. We do not value planning and preventive investment alongside funding the here and now.
Serious harm from global warming, the federal deficit and now the coronavirus pandemic are all understood and avoidable. But this requires acting on these warnings.
Health planners within the federal bureaucracy studied many pandemic scenarios, understood the range of impacts, and detailed recommendations to prepare and prevent. Yes, talented government workers outlined the path to prevent calamity. Why are they often called wasteful, faceless bureaucrats?
Planning for our future occurs across all levels of government and private industry. Our knowledge and options are understood. When will we value them and act?
Tom Jacobson.
Virginia Commonwealth University Adjunct Instructor of Urban Planning,
Former Chesterfield County Planning Director.
Midlothian.
