Doctor seeks donations

of life-saving equipment

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

President John F. Kennedy once said, "Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country."

The current coronavirus pandemic has shaken up humanity and will impact adversely every aspect of our lives: financial, social and health. In a worst-case scenario, there is an imminent danger that our health care system and hospital systems will crumble and eventually collapse. The need for additional health care providers and medical equipment (especially ventilators) will be unprecedented. It came to my attention, that in the tiny country of Greece, two private companies donated 100 ventilators to the local government for ICU use. The United States has more than 600 billionaires, who each could provide easily 100 ventilators. Thus, a total of 60,000 ventilators could be distributed proportionally to all 50 states.

Such a benevolent move would respond in the most proactive manner to the challenge posed by Kennedy almost 60 years ago. Moreover, the American people would be most appreciative forever.

Anastasios A. Mihas M.D.

Richmond.

