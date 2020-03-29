Bailout might hurt
future generations
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
We have a truly serious situation but the world is not coming to an end. The 24-hour news cycle repeats, magnifies and exacerbates the problem feeding the panic. Our country was unprepared but we will be making test kits and ventilators. Better late than not at all.
Summer and warm weather might ameliorate the spread of COVID-19. We will ultimately get a vaccine. Not soon, but perhaps earlier than some experts predict because some of the usual testing regulations might be waived.
The panic will subside. As that happens, life will normalize, people will go back to their regular activities. Many businesses will be hurt — most will suffer some heartburn but will recover, while some weaker businesses will die. Most that fail will be replaced because there always will be optimists who see an opportunity in a need they can fulfill.
Kids will go back to school. People will go back to work, get out of the house, eat, drink, love, drive, buy gas and tires, and have car wrecks. Autos, trucks, washing machines, cellphones, computers and TVs still will break down and need to be replaced. So I am optimistic about economic recovery.
If we are smart, we will reduce our reliance on China in order to rebuild our own economy.
The real problem is that both political parties want to curry favor by throwing money at the problem, but we don't have the money. Sending a check to everybody won't help. A more practical approach would be accelerated unemployment compensation and loans to businesses that demonstrate need. Any federal giveaway now is simply borrowing money from our grandchildren’s future. Our federal debt is unsustainable. Our politicians are too weak to advocate for practicing austerity.
Marvin Rosman.
Henrico.
