Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I'd like to say thank you to Virginia Commonwealth University senior basketball players Marcus Evans, De'Riante Jenkins, Issac Vann, Mike'L Simms and Malik Crowfield for the many thrills and highlights they have given us over the past few years. I can't begin to understand the hard work and effort these players have invested to give us the thrilling moments that have been VCU basketball.
It is my wish that their future holds all that they dream for in life and profession as they move on from the Siegel Center that has been their home. Farewell, brave travelers.
Frank Isemann.
Henrico.
