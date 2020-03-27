Bible one-upmanship
was undignified
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Here we are in a global crisis and two prominent state leaders weaponize Scripture to combat opposing views on a nonreligious issue. Just what we need. Regardless of your political persuasion, Gov. Ralph Northam was just plain wrong in throwing out Scripture, and Liberty University's Jerry Falwell Jr. just had to Scripture one-up him. Sad. Falwell must have missed a well-founded secular lesson most of us learned in early youth: Two wrongs don't make a right.
Apologies in order, guys?
Jack Mable.
Midlothian.
