Biden's primary wins
show campaign not over
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Yogi Berra once said, "It ain’t over 'til its over." The phoenix has risen. Joe Biden is back from the political dead. How sweet it is that capitalism is alive and well. As for Bernie Sanders: He who lives by the sword, dies by the sword. The socialism run is over. Uncle Joe will clear the decks.
Paul Schoenbaum.
Richmond.
Paul Schoenbaum,
I believe you're correct...Now the Bernie Bro's will wail about the election being stolen, the Republicans will resurrect the Burisma lies and the usual RTD posters will switch from wailing about Socialism to Ukrainian Corruption. In the meantime Biden will keep winning.
