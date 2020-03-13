Building tennis pavilion
at White House a waste
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As reported in a recent Personalities column in the RTD, first lady Melania Trump has set her priorities to create a tennis pavilion at the White House and is angry at people who disagree that this is a good way to spend money. She tweeted, "I encourage everyone who chooses to be negative (and) question my work at the White House to take time and contribute something good (and) productive in their own communities." Clearly she sees turning the White House into another resort is a way to contribute something good and productive.
People in our communities are working hard, sometimes juggling two or three jobs, trying to raise families on wages that can't sustain their lives. She, as first lady, could put her priorities and energies into so many other projects that could direct attention to and address the needs of the American public. Twenty-five people in Tennessee died when tornadoes struck the state, and hundreds of people lost everything. Children go hungry because funding has been pulled from school lunch programs. Children, having been separated from their families, continue to be held in detention camps. Our education system is broken and needs a champion. But according to the first lady, building a tennis pavilion is something good and productive.
Am I the only one who thinks this is an insane way to spend money? Values define us and drive us to pinpoint our priorities.
Franki Chabalewski.
Glen Allen.
Editor's note: The tennis pavilion is privately funded.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.