Business owner disagrees
on raising minimum wage
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
My family runs a manufacturing facility in rural Warsaw, employing approximately 40 people. Recent op-ed columnist Ward Tefft ("Virginia needs a $15 minimum wage") runs his business in urban Richmond. We both know as small-business owners that the key to our success and survival is our employees. We have to pay them fair wages and benefits to retain them. We both also know that we cannot retain any employees by paying them minimum wage. Why is that?
First of all, the minimum wage is just that. A minimum to pay someone. The minimum wage was never intended to be a livable wage. It was a starting point. The real gauge of a livable wage is the employee’s skill, work ethic, attitude, and what the employer’s revenues and expenses will bear.
Second, Tefft never mentions benefits offered by employers. Our firm gives good benefits that add $4 to $5 per hour to the employee’s bottom line. That certainly is an important issue in an employee’s livable wage, especially in today’s world where health care, profit-sharing, 401k plans, etc., are extremely important.
Tefft and I both know the livable wage that is needed to pay and retain employees in our respected industries. I think a fair minimum wage should be $10 hourly. The government certainly has a right to set a minimum wage and, in my opinion, no right to set a livable wage — that’s socialism. The day that happens is the day I will shut my business down. So, I ask Tefft, how much buying power will my former employees have when our company is no longer in business?
Kennon Morris.
Montross.
I ain't buying it, Kennon... You are exploiting your employees... One can not live on $10 an hour... PERIOD... THE END... ~~~ Bob
"how much buying power will my former employees have when our company is no longer in business?"
As ~~~ Bob ~~~ is wont to say (minus ALL CAPS):
"details... details"
