Business owner urges
Northam to sign Values Act
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Our General Assembly made history by passing the Virginia Values Act. This legislation now sits on Gov. Ralph Northam’s desk. On behalf of business leaders across Virginia, we plead today for his signature on a clean bill.
The law will advance Virginia’s existing human rights laws and provide nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ people in employment, credit, housing and public spaces. For the very first time, it ensures that LGBTQ people will enjoy the freedom to go about their daily lives without fear of discrimination.
It’s long past time we make it clear that Virginia welcomes all of us to live, work and raise families. The economic cost of discrimination against LGBTQ people negatively impacts Virginia’s economy. By passing nondiscrimination protections, Virginia will welcome the economic boost and, most importantly, these protections will ensure that our LGBTQ residents, neighbors, friends and visitors feel fully able to participate in all our communities have to offer.
As a national business leader, I’ve seen firsthand how treating people with respect, dignity and fairness is a key to success. And as a lifelong Virginian, I also know that competition for talent goes hand in hand with appealing communities and welcoming cultures. Very few openly LGBTQ executives and managers will choose to work in states and cities that insist on denying equal legal protections and stability.
I am grateful for our innovative economy, and I am even more grateful to my fellow business leaders and the bipartisan lawmakers who have passed the Virginia Values Act, which honors hard work, individual dignity and equal opportunity.
Gov. Northam, we’re counting on you to sign the Virginia Values Act as passed.
Bob Witeck,
President, Witeck Communications Inc.
Arlington.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.