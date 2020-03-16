Census enumerators

not allowed to enter homes

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In a recent “Your 2 Cents” item, correspondent Noreen Brown wonders if census takers (enumerators) and residents will want to take the temperature of each of other before the enumerator enters the home. There is no dilemma here to ponder: Census enumerators are not supposed to enter anyone’s home.

Carlyle Comer.

Colonial Heights.

