Channel flipper kept tabs

on candidate's ad buys

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Whoever said advertising does not work? Mike Bloomberg dropped out of the presidential race after Super Tuesday. I am an admitted TV channel flipper, and back at the end of November when Bloomberg said that he would spend millions in advertising, I started to track by date, time and TV channel when I saw an ad. During the 68 days ending March 2, I recorded 231 ads: 51 on WTRV, 74 on WRIC, 89 on WWBT and 17 on other channels. And this was just what I saw.

Turk Loree.

Richmond.

