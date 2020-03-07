Channel flipper kept tabs
on candidate's ad buys
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Whoever said advertising does not work? Mike Bloomberg dropped out of the presidential race after Super Tuesday. I am an admitted TV channel flipper, and back at the end of November when Bloomberg said that he would spend millions in advertising, I started to track by date, time and TV channel when I saw an ad. During the 68 days ending March 2, I recorded 231 ads: 51 on WTRV, 74 on WRIC, 89 on WWBT and 17 on other channels. And this was just what I saw.
Turk Loree.
Richmond.
