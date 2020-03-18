Chesterfield meals tax
could fund school needs
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Chesterfield County should revisit the implementation of a meals tax dedicated solely to support public school system needs. The meals tax proposal should be structured similarly to the 4% meals tax Henrico County implemented several years ago. It included a 3% rebate back to the restaurants on every dollar of meals tax collected as a handling fee. In 2018, the collections generated more than $28 million and have been instrumental in effectively addressing the growing demands of Henrico County's public school system in a timely manner. It is clear the Chesterfield public school system needs a dedicated source of revenue to more effectively address growing needs, particularly in the area of teacher salaries.
George Roarty.
Midlothian.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.