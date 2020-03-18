Chesterfield meals tax

could fund school needs

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Chesterfield County should revisit the implementation of a meals tax dedicated solely to support public school system needs. The meals tax proposal should be structured similarly to the 4% meals tax Henrico County implemented several years ago. It included a 3% rebate back to the restaurants on every dollar of meals tax collected as a handling fee. In 2018, the collections generated more than $28 million and have been instrumental in effectively addressing the growing demands of Henrico County's public school system in a timely manner. It is clear the Chesterfield public school system needs a dedicated source of revenue to more effectively address growing needs, particularly in the area of teacher salaries.

George Roarty.

Midlothian.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email