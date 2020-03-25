Closing of schools

worries parent

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As a parent of teenagers, I was very saddened to hear Gov. Ralph Northam's announcement that all Virginia schools will be closed for the remainder of the school year. Since most Virginia schools already were closed through Easter, why did this decision have to be made now? Virginia is only the second state to make this decision. Most other states, even those with much higher numbers of coronavirus cases, are waiting to make a decision that has enormous impacts on students and parents. What if the treatments being tested are able to have a significant effect on the severity of the virus?

Ironically, President Donald Trump stated the day after Northam's decision that he has a goal of getting the country back to work by Easter. This might be wishful thinking, but what would happen to all of the working parents if they need to go back to work, but their children have to remain at home for another two months? And what about the ramifications for the students — the emotional distress, seniors, students with disabilities, students without internet? The list goes on and on.

There has been reporting lately that Virginia test scores are declining or at least not improving, so how are we going to stay competitive with students in other states who might be returning to school soon? It might turn out after waiting a few weeks that it still is the right decision to keep the schools closed for the remainder of the year, but again, what is the risk in waiting? I realize there is a lot of work that needs to be done once that decision to close schools is made, but a lot of other states are finding a way to handle it. I hope this decision can be retracted, if warranted.

Jennifer Johnson.

Midlothian.

