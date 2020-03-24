Closing schools won't stop
teachers from teaching
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The wind was collectively knocked out of so many teachers when Gov. Ralph Northam announced on March 23 that schools in Virginia were to close for the rest of the school year. Immediately, social media lit up with posts from teachers, such “I didn’t get to say goodbye,” or “How could that have been our last hug?” and “I told each one I love them as I always do. But I didn’t know I wouldn’t be able to tell them that in person again” and, finally, “I am brokenhearted.”
We never could have imagined that the breath of a virus could try to blow out the educational candle. Many parents and teachers remain hopeful that online learning will continue and students will not miss out on their educational development. But as a retired teacher of 32 years, I know the students are going to miss out on something bigger: the beautiful human contact every day with a person outside their family that they trust and love. Teachers don’t just follow a curriculum. They follow their hearts. They are the huggers, the wipers of tears, the gentle whisperers of encouragement. Their love of their students doesn’t have a punch clock. They are sad, shocked and devastated for their beloved children. They grieve, but at the same time they will rally by creating fun online activities, by FaceTime and Google Hangout.
Educators have weathered many storms. Even if the coronavirus can try to blow out the candle of education, it cannot stop the job that teachers really do for our children. It can’t stop them from being the wind beneath the students’ wings.
Barbara Schaedel.
Midlothian.
