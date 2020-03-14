Coalition working

to close broadband gaps

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Mark Luttner’s recent Letter to the Editor, “Op-ed out of touch with rural reality,” raises an important issue that states across the country are grappling with: Many rural areas lack a connection to reliable high-speed internet.

Yet states are taking critical steps to spur investment in infrastructure and close gaps in broadband adoption, and Virginia — according to a report by The Pew Charitable Trusts — is one of nine states that employ promising practices that other states can emulate. For example, the Commonwealth Connect Coalition engages a diverse set of stakeholders so that policy, planning and funding serve all communities’ needs.

Although there is no one-size-fits-all solution that will ensure better broadband connectivity across the country, officials at every level of government can gain insights from Virginia — and other leading states — on how to bring this critical service to areas that remain unserved.

Kathryn de Wit.

Manager, broadband research initiative.

The Pew Charitable Trusts.

Washington, D.C.

