Coalition working
to close broadband gaps
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Mark Luttner’s recent Letter to the Editor, “Op-ed out of touch with rural reality,” raises an important issue that states across the country are grappling with: Many rural areas lack a connection to reliable high-speed internet.
Yet states are taking critical steps to spur investment in infrastructure and close gaps in broadband adoption, and Virginia — according to a report by The Pew Charitable Trusts — is one of nine states that employ promising practices that other states can emulate. For example, the Commonwealth Connect Coalition engages a diverse set of stakeholders so that policy, planning and funding serve all communities’ needs.
Although there is no one-size-fits-all solution that will ensure better broadband connectivity across the country, officials at every level of government can gain insights from Virginia — and other leading states — on how to bring this critical service to areas that remain unserved.
Kathryn de Wit.
Manager, broadband research initiative.
The Pew Charitable Trusts.
Washington, D.C.
