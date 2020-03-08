Consumer demand drives
need for distribution hub
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In regard to the negative feedback regarding the proposed Wegmans distribution center in Hanover County, I am a "come here" from Chesterfield County, who moved more than three years ago. It has become quite clear that every problem I fled seems to have followed me. Slash-and-burn development, traffic congestion and a higher crime rate now are infesting Hanover. We will eventually see calls for tax increases to pay for overcrowded schools and a greater need for more county-funded services. The proposed Wegmans distribution center has definitely ignited a firestorm from Hanover County residents, particularly those who reside within close proximity to Sliding Hill Road, New Ashcake Road and Atlee Station Road.
Regarding 18-wheelers and truck traffic, that hits home with me, too. I earn my living driving one of those big rigs on Interstates 95, 295, 64 and 81, and have more than 30 years tenure in the transportation business. I don't drive it around here on local roads, though, and do share the concerns of my fellow Atlee area residents about the impact of more big trucks (resulting from new development) on area roads.
It comes down to the problem that everyone hates trucks, but they simultaneously demand to have cargo delivered to them on time and right to their door. Increased development also means more construction, more supplies and materials delivered to construction sites, more fuel coming to local gas station, food delivered to grocery stores and meat and produce delivered to local restaurants, and even milk and lunches for students at area schools. All of it arrives by trucks, some of which are large and require better roads in order to arrive safely. They all have to come from a distribution center somewhere.
As you eat your next meal, shop at local stores, gas up your car, sit on the furniture in your nice home and open your box from Amazon, thank a trucker.
Jeff Kleb.
Mechanicsville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.