Counties need more
sidewalks, streetlights
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Local drivers should take concern from the recent news story “Report outlines factors in sharp increase of pedestrian deaths.” The report indicates that over the past decade the number of U.S. pedestrian casualties has increased more than 50%. Pedestrian deaths had decreased annually for 30 years until 2009, when the trend suddenly reversed.
Many times I have passed pedestrians walking along Richmond area and county streets who often have no choice but to walk on the edge of the road pavement. Not only are there usually no sidewalks or streetlights in the counties, but there might not even be a suitable grassy path/lawn to walk on, or the grass/weeds are too high, or there is a ditch that begins right at the edge of the street pavement. The streets I am referring to are not always rural, but often suburban, sometimes even urban, with moderate to heavy residential density and traffic. The busiest roadways often are those that were widened from one lane to two, even though there was not enough available width to accommodate pedestrian traffic.
As the article stated, “Many roads were designed with cars, not people, in mind.” The pedestrians at risk are likely not to have transportation and could be low-income earners. Because these citizens have little political clout at the county courthouse, we each should take responsibility for contacting our county supervisors, requesting that they increase the budget for sidewalks, streetlights and other safety measures, especially in the most hazardous areas. Let’s all do what we can to reduce pedestrian deaths.
Randy Smith.
Henrico.
