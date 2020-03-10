County ignores concerns

over Wegmans center

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I oppose the 1.2 million-square-foot Wegmans distribution center that Hanover County and Wegmans are seeking to locate on Sliding Hill Road. A facility of this magnitude and its significant negative impacts is not suitable for this property and not compatible with the adjacent residential and business community. The facility eventually will generate multiple tractor-trailer truck trips per day that will significantly impact local roadway congestion and safety. There also are significant environmental issues (noise, water, air, cultural and historical) that have yet to be addressed by the county and Wegmans.

The property is owned by Airpark Associates. However, it is Hanover that has led the effort to market, receive proposals, accept the one from Wegmans, negotiate price and proffers, pursue and finance incentives and infrastructure improvements and is seeking to fast-track approvals and construction for the project. The county appears to be incurring the expense and work associated with this project instead of the owner and/or prospective buyer. In its zeal for commercial and residential development, Hanover is acting more to benefit the owner and Wegmans instead of county citizens, especially those impacted by the project.

There is nothing wrong with economic growth if done in a commonsense, transparent way that includes public information and involvement. Unfortunately, that has not been the case with this project. The county is pushing the project for the jobs and taxes that it is supposed to bring. However, the cost of traffic, environmental safety and quality of life impacts upon the community associated with this project are not being addressed and mitigated to the extent possible. The concerns and ideas for improvement offered by citizens have largely been ignored, all for the sake of unnecessarily rapid development.

Jeff Hetzer.

Mechanicsville.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started