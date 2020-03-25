COVID-19 a deadly threat

all must take seriously

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I'd like to remind correspondent Graham Stephens that many millions of boomers care deeply about global warming if for no other reason than we dearly love our children (who are millennials) and our grandchildren. Just as there are many millions of millennials who are taking precautions very seriously to protect themselves and their loved ones from the deadly coronavirus threat. But nothing demonstrates selfishness like the behavior of young people who are directly creating the real possibility of harm and death of thousands and possibly millions by flagrantly ignoring the pleadings of our leaders for responsible behavior.

Curt Rasmussen.

Glen Allen.

