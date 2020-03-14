ACA has been helping
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
March 23 will mark 10 years since the enactment of the Affordable Care Act (ACA). This important and groundbreaking legislation significantly changed health care for every American and improved the lives of millions of Virginians.
The ACA improved access to prescription drugs by making this an essential benefit that insurers have to cover and provided rebates for seniors in Medicare Part D. It defined mental health coverage and substance abuse treatment as essential health benefits along with maternal and newborn care as any other medical condition. It guaranteed coverage despite a pre-existing condition. It allowed young adults to be covered on their parent’s policies until age 26. It provided for Medicaid expansion, helping more people who qualified to receive Medicaid funding. Groups like Virginia Organizing advocated until Virginia finally voted to expand Medicaid in January 2019, gaining coverage for more than 350,000 people. It included reproductive health in preventive care and screening.
While the ACA is not perfect, it has resulted in more insured Americans, meaning overall costs going down because more people are able to pay for services. But more importantly, it has resulted in a healthier America because more people can afford to see a doctor when they are not well, or are able to have ongoing treatment for a chronic condition.
Since 2016 there have been attempts to undo or limit this legislation. We’ve heard the “repeal and replace” mantra. As with anything that is 10 years old, the ACA might need to be updated. But I encourage everyone to write or call our elected officials at the state and federal levels and ask them to preserve the benefits of the ACA. It has made a difference to millions of Americans.
Denise Kirchner,
Retired nurse.
Richmond.
