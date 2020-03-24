Despite initial potshots,

Pitts' plea is positive

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

While I always enjoy reading op-ed columns by Leonard Pitts, I seldom agree with his opinionated and slanted view of our society. It is painfully obvious that, to him, every happening or event is tainted by racial disparity. While not denying that some racial issues still exist, I find his view to be consistently biased by his preoccupation with racial injustice.

His recent column on the pandemic seems to somewhat temper his usual position. After taking potshots at President Donald Trump, Rush Limbaugh, Republicans and Fox News, he actually pleads for us to come together to conquer this global crisis. May we expect more balanced arguments from him in the future? I sincerely hope so.

Ernest Mooney.

Richmond.

