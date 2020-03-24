Despite initial potshots,
Pitts' plea is positive
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
While I always enjoy reading op-ed columns by Leonard Pitts, I seldom agree with his opinionated and slanted view of our society. It is painfully obvious that, to him, every happening or event is tainted by racial disparity. While not denying that some racial issues still exist, I find his view to be consistently biased by his preoccupation with racial injustice.
His recent column on the pandemic seems to somewhat temper his usual position. After taking potshots at President Donald Trump, Rush Limbaugh, Republicans and Fox News, he actually pleads for us to come together to conquer this global crisis. May we expect more balanced arguments from him in the future? I sincerely hope so.
Ernest Mooney.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
"Despite initial potshots, Pitts' plea is positive"
This is like saying:
Despite the millions of deaths / rampant poverty and corruption - socialism is great, in theory.
Ernest Mooney,
I find Pitt's analysis to be accurate most of the time....We do have a systemic racism problem in this country.......Just look at the racist in the White House....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.