Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Unlike many other states, Virginia’s constitution does not organize our schools under the executive branch. Management of our schools is the exclusive purview of our local boards. This includes decisions over whether they may remain open or should be closed.
Gov. Ralph Northam’s recent executive orders have cited broadly worded statutes to assert emergency powers over our schools. One statute allows him to “address exceptional circumstances that exist relating to an order of quarantine or an order of isolation concerning a communicable disease of public health threat.”
But no mere statute may be stretched so far that it would override the state’s constitutional framework. Because our local school boards are not subordinate to the governor, they are simply not obliged to heed whatever “orders” he might express.
Moreover, the legislative grant of authority for quarantine or orders of isolation must be understood to apply only to situations where disease has been found or where there has been exposure. The governor’s broad brush bans far exceed the powers that have been entrusted to him.
It is time for us to demand that the governor act only within his limitations.
• First, each local school board should meet to decide for itself the fate of those schools in its district.
• Second, the Board of Health — which also has had its authority usurped by the governor repeatedly as well — should meet to decide just how far state orders should extend.
• Third, we should call a special session of the General Assembly to consider whether our current circumstances merit further legislation.
I should hope that citizens severely affected — suffering loss of a job or facing failure of a business — also will consider challenging the governor’s orders in the courts.
Brad Marrs,
Former Republican member of the House of Delegates.
Richmond.
