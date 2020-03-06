Don't ban products before

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As a restaurant owner in Hampton, I am keenly aware of the importance of making sure food is packaged safely. I also am aware of the need to package food in an environmentally responsible manner while also balancing the financial constraints within which grocers and other food retailers must operate.

Brett Vassey’s recent op-ed, "Revolutionizing 'reduce, reuse, recycle,'" highlighted the recycling technologies coming to market that could help reduce the amount of plastics and polystyrene that end up in our landfills. Instead, through these new and emerging technologies, plastics could be recycled and reused again and again in our daily lives.

The market already is stepping up to address this important issue, and I suggest that legislators wait at least a year before imposing an outright ban on certain products. Many of the products that would be subject to the proposed ban are critical to the daily operations and overall well-being of small businesses within the food industry. A ban on plastics and polystyrene could inadvertently impact the ability of some businesses throughout the commonwealth to remain in business.

We all can work together on this issue while positioning Virginia as a leader in recycling and allowing our food providers to continue to thrive in our communities.

Carlyle Bland.

Hampton.

