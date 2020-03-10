Driving privilege card
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I sat down to read the Sunday paper and there on the front page I was reminded that the pendulum has broken free of the clock. I read about the illegal immigrant driver privilege cards and immediately began to research some information regarding our latest legislation.
I also thought about an incredible lady and some of her family who come to my home every other week to make my home a much cleaner environment. I remembered the day she told me of her proud achievement — she had become a U.S. citizen — and how hard she had worked. Not terribly long after that she returned to El Salvador to begin the arduous trek to bring her mother safely to the U.S. When she left, she did so with great trepidation and uncertainty.
Beaming with pride a couple of months ago she introduced her mother to me and has traveled through the paper jungle on the road toward her citizenship. Just this week she told me about her daughter's scholarship to VCU's School of Medicine and her son's enrollment at Virginia Tech. I am proud to call her my friend and I am proud of her family.
I will forever have admiration and respect for this incredible lady, but it's a crying shame I cannot say the same for some of our legislators.
The legal immigrants in this state and most of our ancestors deserve better.
Gregory E. Will.
New Kent.
Driver privilege for undocumented immigrants ensures that all drivers o the road have basic driver’s ed and skills. This is a public safety issue.
Thanks to the Democratic general Assembly of VA, with many supporting votes from republicans, that are making VA roads safer.
Having only American Citizens driving cars is a more important safety issue, Flaky Drakie. How many are you supporting when you pay taxes, or maybe you don't. Hallelujah, Checkmate, and Period.
Once again, you show your ignorance. Legal immigrants with green cards have been able to get driver's licenses for years, not just American citizens.
Do you enjoy showing your "stupidy," as you spell it?
Yeah.... what RJ said.
Annnnd touchè!
Greg reminds me of the voter who waylaid Faux-cahontas with the observation that free college would make "suckers" of those who paid their (or their kids) college debts. Needless to say she had no satisfactory response, and neither will the suspects on this forum.
Pandering to felons / neophytes and deadbeats is what subversives do - it's in their nature. Normal Americans know the difference between compassion and political opportunism. One involves investing ones own time / effort and dusty dollars... the other requires heaping helpings of virtue signaling (& scolding) and other people's money. Hard pass on the latter.
Tommie grows ever more obtuse in his veil s implication and innuendos.
Who are exactly are these “subversives”? What are their numbers.
His posts about as specific as a fortune cookie.
Gregory E. Will ….. I agree with your assessment that, the legal immigrants in this state and most of our ancestors deserve better.
Problem is the left sees her as only one vote, while the masses of illegals representing far more votes, and to their cause of keeping all Latinos voting for them.
Have you ever heard a liberal use the words "illegal immigrant"? Of course not, they claim all immigrants are the same, just like we, or our legal immigrant ancestors used to be. The immigrants we see on the border have no intention of being welcomed by Lady Liberty, and then once here, kissing the ground for being accepted.
Sad …. but the lady you speak of is in the minority today. Period.
Spacy Peter, like so many republicans will brand people “illegal” who have not been proven to have broken any law. He and his ilk do not believe in the constitutional guarantee of innocent until proven guilty.
Meanwhile our undocumented immigrants will now have a legal path to be certified safe to drive on VA roads while awaiting their immigration hearings.
Annnnnnd touchè!
Flaky Drakie ... are you telling us that folks here illegally haven't broken any of our laws.
Now you have done gone and showed us just how brilliant you aren't .... Maybe RJuvenile can update you on the US Immigration law that the left refuses to enforce? Hallelujah, Checkmate, and Period.
Spacy Petrr.... are you telling us that everyone seeking asylum in the USA is a lawbreaker? You sound just as stupid as Rump when you imply that.
Annnnd touchè!
Mr. Will, I share your admiration for this woman who did everything right to come to America, and to b ring her mother after she was here. (I too did the whole paperwork routine, jumped through the various hoops to come legally).
But if my kids were hungry, if there were no jobs and lots of violent crime that threatened my life and that of my family, I would try to hop the fence and come, just like many Central and Latin Americans have done. And I hope that I would have the fortitude to work hard, raise my children right, and become a productive member of this society, even as an “illegal,” just like most of these people have done.
PS: Under the new guidelines initiated by the Trump administration I doubt that your cleaning lady could have brought her mother into the country. Trump’s escalating attacks on the rules of immigration have broadened the “Public Charge” rules and are a rejection of our American values of family, community, and fairness.
Yo, Dude... There are at least 10 million people just like your cleaning lady who have been here for decades and have ZERO rights... Why??? Because the Republicans would rather keep immigration f'd up than to fix it so they can get their voters lathered up on election day... ~~~ Bob
"...began to research some information regarding our latest legislation." Perhaps you should have finished your research.
