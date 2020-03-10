Driving privilege card

bothers reader

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I sat down to read the Sunday paper and there on the front page I was reminded that the pendulum has broken free of the clock. I read about the illegal immigrant driver privilege cards and immediately began to research some information regarding our latest legislation.

I also thought about an incredible lady and some of her family who come to my home every other week to make my home a much cleaner environment. I remembered the day she told me of her proud achievement — she had become a U.S. citizen — and how hard she had worked. Not terribly long after that she returned to El Salvador to begin the arduous trek to bring her mother safely to the U.S. When she left, she did so with great trepidation and uncertainty.

Beaming with pride a couple of months ago she introduced her mother to me and has traveled through the paper jungle on the road toward her citizenship. Just this week she told me about her daughter's scholarship to VCU's School of Medicine and her son's enrollment at Virginia Tech. I am proud to call her my friend and I am proud of her family.

I will forever have admiration and respect for this incredible lady, but it's a crying shame I cannot say the same for some of our legislators. 

The legal immigrants in this state and most of our ancestors deserve better.

Gregory E. Will.

New Kent.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started