Economy of great concern

during pandemic shutdown

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The employment decline experienced during the December 2007–June 2009 recession was greater than that of any recession of recent decades. The job market actually never fully recovered from it. I was a career counselor in Lansing, Mich., at the time. The number of manufacturing jobs lost in the auto industry and other industries was staggering. The fallout was painful and still lingers today. Many of my clients were forced to look for jobs in other states.

In the next two to three weeks, we will see an employment decline like this country has never seen. People who say that we must do whatever it takes to slow the progress of the coronavirus and that we will deal with the economy later are living in a bubble. They are focusing only on the medical crisis that we face, and they know very little about the crisis that already has started in the job market. We need to be very concerned about our economy, people's jobs and the education of our children.

Glenn Clavet.

Williamsburg.

