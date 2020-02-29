Eliminating holiday

could save Virginia money

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Did you know paid holidays are not required by government regulations under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA)?

Did you know the average number of paid holidays in the United States is 7½?

Did you know there are 10 paid federal holidays? Did you know some businesses give “floating holidays” instead of designated holidays to balance the workforce and give employees an option when they would like to take off?

Did you also know that the commonwealth of Virginia gives 13½ paid holidays?

Wouldn’t just removing the Lee-Jackson paid holiday, which Gov. Ralph Northam said is "in honor of two individuals who fought to prolong slavery which is not a proud aspect of Virginia’s history,” be significant?

It appears the opportunity to save some money and eliminating a holiday that invokes pain for so many people would be a win-win for all Virginians. Wouldn’t it?

David G. Buck.

South Prince George.

