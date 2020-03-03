Enrichmond took credit
for the work of others
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
John Sydnor’s op-ed column, "Shaping Richmond's story: A new era of heroes at two historic cemeteries," on the work at Evergreen and East End cemeteries is full of flowery language, but it begins with an error. Enrichmond is not in the “lead stewardship” role at East End Cemetery: the Friends of East End are, and have been since 2013. As academics involved in collaborations at East End, we are disturbed by Sydnor’s pattern of taking credit for the work of the Friends of East End while minimizing that organization’s role at the cemetery and in restoration planning.
The Friends of East End have spearheaded a multipronged effort involving weekly volunteer labor, researching lives of the deceased and telling their stories on digital platforms. With no discernible experience in cemetery reclamation and a spotty record on other projects such as the 17th Street Market, Enrichmond has much to learn from its pioneering approach.
Instead, Sydnor’s corporation, Parity LLC, acquired ownership of East End in January 2019. Enrichmond has subsequently refused to approve a work plan submitted by the Friends of East End, blocking the group's application to the state to receive funding allocated for cemetery restoration (and paving the way for Enrichmond to be the sole beneficiary).
This is more than a mere question of who gets credit or funds. East End and Evergreen are connected, physically and through shared histories of struggle and strength. At the national level, the restoration of African American graves and retelling of our country’s history must be the work of many, working in concert. Sydnor’s lack of transparency and repeated efforts to sideline the Friends of East End mystify us. They also are counterproductive at a time when Richmond is revisiting its history and uses of public space. Both cemeteries deserve better.
Adam Rosenblatt.
Associate Professor of the Practice,
International Comparative Studies, Duke University.
Ryan K. Smith.
Professor,
Department of History, Virginia Commonwealth University.
