Flu death rate high
but alarm level low
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
According to the most recent World Health Organization statistics, the worldwide deaths from the COVID-19 strain have spiked to more than 5,000, and 40 reported deaths in the U.S.
Despite being vaccinated last fall, my wife and I both tested positive for the standard type "A" seasonal flu. Fortunately, we recognized the symptoms early and got treated almost immediately, but it was still uncomfortable with two sick people self-quarantined in the same house. The seasonal flu symptoms we had were almost identical to those described for COVID-19 and lasted about the same length of time.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the death count in the U.S. for the standard recurring flu bug we just experienced has surpassed 22,000 this season alone, with at least 36 million infected and 370,000 hospitalizations. The death rate for both the seasonal flu and COVID-19 is far higher for those 80 and older, which explains why this is not the first time the local nursing home has been locked down.
Why is there no similar panic about the significantly higher body counts resulting from the seasonal flu? The seasonal flu has never wrecked the entire economy or caused sporting events, schools, etc., to shut down nor inspired expensive state of emergency government measures to be taken.
James Stansbury.
Waverly.
