Flu far more deadly

than the coronavirus

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As I watch life in Virginia being canceled before my very eyes in response to the coronavirus, I am scratching my head over the hullabaloo. Influenza and influenza-related pneumonia killed 61,000 Americans in 2017-2018, 34,200 in 2018-2019 and 22,000 so far in the 2019-2020 flu season, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The newsfeed on my cellphone this afternoon stated the global death total just hit 5,000 from the coronavirus.

Why the furor over the first cousin to the common cold when literally tens of thousands of us die each year from the flu? Why don't we cancel school and university classes during flu season? According to the experts, young people are the least impacted demographic for the coronavirus.

Susan Seward.

Waverly.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email