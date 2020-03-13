Flu far more deadly
than the coronavirus
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As I watch life in Virginia being canceled before my very eyes in response to the coronavirus, I am scratching my head over the hullabaloo. Influenza and influenza-related pneumonia killed 61,000 Americans in 2017-2018, 34,200 in 2018-2019 and 22,000 so far in the 2019-2020 flu season, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The newsfeed on my cellphone this afternoon stated the global death total just hit 5,000 from the coronavirus.
Why the furor over the first cousin to the common cold when literally tens of thousands of us die each year from the flu? Why don't we cancel school and university classes during flu season? According to the experts, young people are the least impacted demographic for the coronavirus.
Susan Seward.
Waverly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.