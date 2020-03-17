Gen Xer feels prepared

for long-term quarantine

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Gen Xers are uniquely prepared for this quarantine: the “latchkey kids,” the “slackers,” the forgotten generation. We are experts at microwaving meals. We straddle the line of technology so we’re comfortable with a book or a tablet, a board game or a video game. We can talk on the phone for hours. We were never overscheduled. We know how to plan ahead. Boredom was our companion so we innovated — we made mixtapes and friendship bracelets, Google and Amazon, Prince and R.E.M. We survived playing outside unsupervised, the Cold War, AIDS and the Columbia House music debt we racked up. We know the pride of discovering a deep track from a favorite musician and the unfettered joy of watching "The Price is Right" on a snow day. We are still amazed at the godlike power of the DVR, but we always wait until the commercial break to go to the bathroom, out of respect. We’re the reason there’s 24 hours of "A Christmas Story."

If VH1 started a "Behind the Music" marathon, you’d have to shake us out of our stupor once things opened again.

So, my fellow Gen Xers, soak it in — we got this.

Heather Ellis.

Richmond.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email