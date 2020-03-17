Gen Xer feels prepared
for long-term quarantine
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Gen Xers are uniquely prepared for this quarantine: the “latchkey kids,” the “slackers,” the forgotten generation. We are experts at microwaving meals. We straddle the line of technology so we’re comfortable with a book or a tablet, a board game or a video game. We can talk on the phone for hours. We were never overscheduled. We know how to plan ahead. Boredom was our companion so we innovated — we made mixtapes and friendship bracelets, Google and Amazon, Prince and R.E.M. We survived playing outside unsupervised, the Cold War, AIDS and the Columbia House music debt we racked up. We know the pride of discovering a deep track from a favorite musician and the unfettered joy of watching "The Price is Right" on a snow day. We are still amazed at the godlike power of the DVR, but we always wait until the commercial break to go to the bathroom, out of respect. We’re the reason there’s 24 hours of "A Christmas Story."
If VH1 started a "Behind the Music" marathon, you’d have to shake us out of our stupor once things opened again.
So, my fellow Gen Xers, soak it in — we got this.
Heather Ellis.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.