Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The merger of Genworth Financial Inc. and a Chinese company is a stew that is not too healthy. China making decisions on long-term health care is an oxymoronic thought.
Genworth stockholders approved the merger in 2016. State, national and international regulatory agencies reviewing the merger have been requesting more information for 3½ years. A March 24 story by John Reid Blackwell on Page A8 of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, "Genworth may have to again delay closing on merger deal," gives further details.
China created a pandemic by lying about the seriousness of the coronavirus in Wuhan. Doctors knowledgeable about the coronavirus were silenced, died or went missing. China clamped down on the news media and the internet.
China’s political culture and irresponsible behavior created an adverse impact on the world community: uncontrollable deaths, stressed medical systems, economic hardships and restricted everyday living conditions.
That kind of political culture is not what one would want in long-term health care for the elderly.
Genworth is increasing premiums 72% and suggesting a 45% increase or greater in the next two to four years from the Virginia Bureau of Insurance (VBI). VBI approved the 72% increase. Expect the 45% or larger increase to be approved.
We octogenarians with 20 years invested in Genworth long-term health care insurance have a decision to make.
It’s just life. Don’t plan for the future. Enjoy every moment of your life. Just ride the waves until the boat takes on water and sinks.
David Hatch.
Chester.
