'Good news' stories
help, provide hope
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Thank you to the Richmond Times-Dispatch for publishing good and hopeful news during this very dark time in our nation. I have been subscribing to this paper for 27 years, and I want you to know how important your work is to me. Stories such as Bill Lohmann's recent column about the Bellevue Bon Temps giving a neighborhood performance, and about the produce company that’s now selling directly to consumers, and many other stories of people taking action to provide help and give hope, are very much needed during this pandemic.
Elizabeth Walters.
Crewe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.