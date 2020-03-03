Government must step up
virus preparedness now
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
During the 2018-2019 season, there were 35.5 million cases of influenza and 34,200 deaths, a mortality rate of just under 0.1%. Most of those cases and deaths were likely preventable, largely occurring in unvaccinated individuals. Less than 50% of eligible adults got the flu vaccine for 2018-2019. The rate was somewhat better for children.
The mortality rate of coronavirus is between 2% and 3%. While the total number of cases so far is below influenza levels, the potential is there. There is no vaccine. If the number of cases reaches influenza proportions, death totals will be in the hundreds of thousands. Our government has been slow to develop virus detection protocols or an adequate containment plan. We also lack adequate resources to care for a major outbreak, especially in rural areas. There are about 1 million hospital beds in the country and fewer than 100,000 ventilators.
In addition, access to critical medical supplies is fragile due to a dependence on manufacturing overseas. We had a critical shortage of small bags of normal saline, used by pharmacies, after Hurricane Maria devastated the factory in Puerto Rico primarily responsible for supplying most of these bags. Large bags of normal saline, used in hospitals, were not affected, but are made largely in Mexico. Most of the ingredients used in manufacturing many medications come from China. The Food and Drug Administration recently acknowledged that there was a shortage of one or more noncritical medications from manufacturing disruption in China due to the coronavirus. We need information and leadership, not reassuring platitudes. During World War II, we were caught unprepared but were able to quickly gear up in both equipment and manpower to wage war. We need that kind of response now.
Karen Dubosky.
Providence Forge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.