Gray a worthy candidate

for Richmond mayor

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Richmond Councilwoman Kim Gray recently kicked off her mayoral bid, and I believe she is a great candidate. She is focused on education, and the city of Richmond needs all the help it can get in improving children’s education. Many people relate to Gray because she has raised a family in the city, and this creates strong social capital for many citizens in the community. She not only listens to her supporters, but listens to other members on the City Council so that everyone can be on the same page about what concerns might pertain to the city. Many people believe that Mayor Levar Stoney has failed the community on education and infrastructure. Gray is the right person to strengthen our city and help it grow as a better place to live.

Carolyn Bazemore.

Mechanicsville.

