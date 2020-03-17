Green option could solve
toilet paper shortages
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In regard to Gregory J. Gilligan’s recent front-page story "Virus concerns bring toilet paper shortages," I agree that stockpiling is absolutely crazy. I understand the need for milk and bread. It’s a contagious genetic trait that all Richmonders have or receive on moving to the area. But why all the fuss over a shortage of toilet paper? Having been the proud owner of a bidet for years, I find it amusing to watch people fight over this. I’ve never had a roll of toilet paper provide me with a night light, a heated seat, a warm water wash or a stream of air to dry my bum. All this and a remote control to boot. No need for retrofitting with many models coming as a replacement seat. So save a tree. Go clean. Buy a bidet.
Gary Zavik.
Richmond.
