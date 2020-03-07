Hair discrimination law
might be a step too far
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Once again, the nanny state is growing and expanding like an oil spill where the worst impact is below the surface. As Gov. Ralph Northam self-righteously signs legislation “that bans discrimination on the basis of hair texture or style,” has he considered the trickle-down effects on businesses, private schools or even the military? Will this “law” prevent them from enforcing their own rules put in place for very good reasons?
As a former café owner and operator, I would never have allowed someone’s “identity” to overrule health department regulations or our brand as a wholesome, healthy establishment. All of us had to keep our hair either tightly pulled back or in a net at all times and maintain clean, fresh attire. And as someone who grew up going to a parochial school, I remember how our uniforms and hair styles created a level playing field through a unified, collective appearance that many schools still encourage today. Even public schools should have the right to expect hair — including facial — that is at least sanitary. That has nothing to do with race. This doesn’t mean people can’t express their personalities creatively; it just means that once you agree to a certain school or business code you should be expected to follow it. The government should not have the power to make sweeping laws that negate reasonable policies in the public or private sector.
On the flip side, it’s never OK to humiliate people based on identity or style or force them to cut their hair in public as happened with the high school wrestler a few months ago. But if there are discriminatory policies in any organization, steps can be taken to change them through a legal, commonsense process without authoritarian government intervention. Is that too radical of an idea?
Cecilia Thomas.
Mechanicsville.
